Rain has fallen in the catchment areas

Rain has fallen in the catchment areas

Rain has fallen in the catchment areas

The heavy rainfall over the past few days has also fallen into the dam catchment areas.

The Kouga Dam, which feeds the towns of Hankey and Patensie, is now at 10,86 %, a full 4 % higher than a few days ago.

The towns are under severe water restrictions, with water shedding taking place on a daily basis.

More water is still expected to reach the major dams in the region. The melting snow will also have an impact.

The dam levels as at 8 September 2018:

Kouga dam – 10,86%

Loerie dam – 104,28%

Impofu dam – 29,17%

Churchill dam – 65,7%

Photo of the Churchill Dam: Clive Wright

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

