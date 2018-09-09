Breaking News
Rain has fallen in the catchment areas
Cigarette Butts are worse than Plastic Straws for ocean waste
Police warn social media users to verify information before posting
Fundraising drive to help JBay surfer compete internationally
Paarl Gym victorious at Humansdorp Lentefees
Homeowner shoots a suspect during Cape St Francis house robbery
Weather warning hoax for Eastern Cape
Key questions the Zondo inquiry needs to pose about the nuclear deal
Kouga Municipality resolves 12 735 service delivery issues
Water campaign launched in Gamtoos Valley
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Rain has fallen in the catchment areas

The heavy rainfall over the past few days has also fallen into the dam catchment areas.

The Kouga Dam, which feeds the towns of Hankey and Patensie, is now at 10,86 %, a full 4 % higher than a few days ago.

The towns are under severe water restrictions, with water shedding taking place on a daily basis.

More water is still expected to reach the major dams in the region. The melting snow will also have an impact.

Jeffreys Bay property for sale Marina Martinique property for sale

The dam levels as at 8 September 2018:

Kouga dam – 10,86%
Loerie dam – 104,28%
Impofu dam – 29,17%
Churchill dam – 65,7%

Photo of the Churchill Dam: Clive Wright

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive