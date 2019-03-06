Rain expected in the Kouga Dam catchment area

The Port Elizabeth office of the South African Weather Service has said that the Eastern Cape can expect heavy rain from Thursday and this includes the catchment areas.

“This will be of particular good news for the areas around Grahamstown/Fort Beaufort, Cradock and Patensie who have experienced an exceptionally dry summer,” said Garth Sampson, the SA Weather Service’s Client Liaison Officer for the Eastern Cape.

“For the summer months (December to February) both Fort Beaufort and Grahamstown experienced the lowest summer rainfall on record, while in Patensie it was the second lowest on record and in Cradock the 3rd lowest.”

Patensie (period 1993-2019)

Lowest 53.4 mm 2001-2002

2nd lowest 61 mm 2018-2019

Average 124 mm for period December to February

The Kouga Dam is at 46 % of capacity as at 5 March 2019.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

