Rain caused power failure in Humansdorp
Over 70 mm of rain was recorded in Humansdorp last night as a thunderstorm hit the Kouga region with intensity.

Sections of Humansdorp were without electricity as the Saffrey Street substation needed to be switched off due to flooding.

There is a 40 % of more showers today with much needed rain still needed in the catchment areas as the Kouga Dam level has slipped below 50 %.

Rain also fell in the Uniondale and WIllowmore area, with over 30 mm recorded on a farm.

This should lead to a continued inflow of water into the dams that feed the Kouga with water.

Photo: Kleintjie Barkhuizen/ Facebook

