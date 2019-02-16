R3.8 million library handed over to Kouga Municipality

The Sea Vista community are the beneficiaries of a new state of the art library after the facility was handed over to Kouga Municipality last week.

Funded in the main by Kouga Wind Farm as part of its socio-economic development programme, the grand opening to the public will take place in around two months’ time, giving Sea Vista residents previously unheard-of access to books and online resources.

In terms of access for those with disabilities, the double-storey facility is wheelchair-friendly and boasts an SA Library for the Blind mini library, also sponsored by the wind farm.

“The challenges of accessing up-to-date information, conducive study conditions and research will soon be a thing of the past, not only for children who previously had to travel to Humansdorp to use a library, but also adults who want to study further,” said the wind farm’s community liaison officer, Trevor Arosi.

“Tribute must be paid to the local community for the invaluable support which helped make the dream a reality – Kouga Municipality for donating the land, the Rotary Club for the books and their ongoing input and vision, Nordex for their book detection security system and the St Francis Bay community, who collected books, magazines, artwork, CDs and DVDs.”

Guests at the opening included Kouga Municipality’s portfolio councillor for community services Danny Benson, Ward 1 councillor Zolani Mayoni, Rotarian Ann Knight and the municipality’s chief librarian, Linda Jack.

Acting on behalf of executive mayor Horatio Hendricks, Benson pledged to have the library fully functional within the next two months.

