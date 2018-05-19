R1 million worth of abalone confiscated

A suspected perlemoen poacher got off with a lucky escape in Port Elizabeth on Friday (18 May 2018) after the Police had received information about suspicious activity in Marine Drive.

The Police with the assistance of a private security company observed a vehicle near Summerstrand.

The vehicle was stopped by police and on searching it, nothing suspicious or illegal could be found inside.

The driver was allowed to leave. Membersof the dog unit then combed the immediate area where the vehicle was stopped and in nearby bushes, 15 bags of abalone was found.

The weight of the confiscated abalone is 625 kg’s with a total of 2500 units. The estimated value is R937 500.

No arrest were made and the abalone was confiscated and will be handed over to the department of Agriculture, Forestry and Sea Fisheries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

