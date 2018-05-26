R 50 000 fines issued to drivers in Jeffreys Bay

348 vehicles were stopped and inspected during a joint clamp-down operation by Kouga Municipality and other law enforcement agencies in Jeffreys Bay.

The operation took place at the R102 entrance to Jeffreys Bay behind the Fountains Mall.

The team consisted of municipal and provincial traffic officers, the Public Transport Inspectorate from the provincial Department of Roads and Transport and the Police.

A total of 348 vehicles were stopped during the five-hour operation and 38 fines were issued, totalling R 51 300.

Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said road transgressions varied from driving without a licence and overloading to general punishable car defects.

About eight public transport vehicles were slapped with fines of R1500 for operating without licence permits.

Municipal traffic officials opened 16 cases, with a cash value of R13 300.

They also executed warrants of arrest amounting to R2 600, with drivers opting to pay on the spot to avoid arrest.

Benson praised the law enforcement team for the coordination of the clamp-down and warned motorists that they would not relent.

“Our interest is the safety of all road users. We will gather all resources at our disposal and, together with our partners, we will work to secure our roads,” he said.

Benson said the fines were a means of discouraging lawlessness. He appealed to motorists to be more responsible and to consider the impact of their transgressions on other road users.

Photo: Robbie Irlam

