R 23 million worth of Rhino horns seized at OR Tambo Airport

Over thirty pieces of rhino horns were seized at the OR Tambo International Airport yesterday (10 January 2019) during an on-going operation into ridding the airport of criminal activities.

Recent reports of the detection of Rhino Horns in the East originating from Southern Africa led to increased enforcement on outbound flights at the Cargo area of ORTIA.

The multi-disciplinary team at OR Tambo International Airport which comprises of various government departments including the South African Police, Customs and Excise, ACSA Security and other stakeholders are on high alert to stop contraband including rhino horns from being smuggled out of South Africa.

Whilst performing searches at several cargo warehouses, the K9 detector dog reacted positively to a shipment destined to destination in the Middle East.

Upon physical examination the consignment was found to be containing door mats as well as cut and laminated ply wood.

Further examination revealed over 30 pieces of rhino horn wrapped in plastic concealed under the laminated wood pieces.

