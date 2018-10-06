Quiksilver and Roxy sign three year sponsorship deal with World Surf League

The World Surf League (WSL) has announced a three-year renewal of the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro in France..

The deal will see the legendary beachbreaks of the Landes region host the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro France for the next three years, through 2021.

“Quiksilver and Roxy are long-standing, important WSL partners and we are thrilled to announce a three-year renewal of their support of the French CT,” said WSL CEO Sophie Goldschmidt.

“The Quiksilver and Roxy Pro France is a true highlight of the season and a favorite for both our fans and surfers and we are very excited about the future of this event and the extended commitment of our partners.”

2018 marks the 17th consecutive year that the brand has supported the event, which sees the iconic surf towns of Seignosse, Hossegor and Capbreton welcome the world’s best surfers for the sole French stop on the tour.

Held from the 3rd to the 14th of October, 2018 the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro France will see 18 female and 36 male elite athletes vie for the coveted event titles.

The event also plays a key role in deciding the WSL Men’s and Women’s World Champion each season.

This year Roxy sponsored surfer Stephanie Gilmore, who won the JBay Open in July, has the chance to clinch a record seventh world title, while the event will prove to be crucial in setting the stage for the men’s title race.

“Quiksilver and Roxy are very excited to continue our long-standing support of this very special event and of the WSL as we showcase the full range of amazing athletes, especially the athletes we are lucky enough to sponsor under our banner”, said Quiksilver Global General Manager Garry Wall.

“Securing this long-term partnership this week is especially meaningful as we kick off this year’s event in memory of our former leader and industry visionary, Pierre Agnes, whose passion for this event and region was unparalleled”, said Roxy Global General Manager Emilie Souvras.

The brand’s commitment to hosting the event surfing in October, outside the peak season, during the prime time for the best conditions has generated a positive effect on the local economy by extending the tourist season through the event window.

Tens of thousands of spectators flock to the beaches during the event for the chance to see the high-performance showdown from the world’s surfing elite.

The Quiksilver and Roxy Pro can be followed via www.worldsurfleague.com

