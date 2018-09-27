Quiksilver and Roxy Pro starts on 3 October

The waiting period for Quiksilver and Roxy Pro France will open on Wednesday, October 3 and run through to Sunday, October 14, 2018.

The stunning coastline of Landes, France will play host to the penultimate stop of the 2018 Women’s CT season as two surfers remain in contention for the World Title: Stephanie Gilmore, who won the JBay Open at Supertubes in July, and Lakey Peterson who surfed against Gilmore in the final of the JBay Open.

On the men’s side, Filipe Toledo continues to lead the rankings with only 4,100 points over 2014 WSL Champion Gabriel Medina.

As the defending, three-time event winner, Medina is known to push the limits at this event and a win will be crucial in his World Title campaign.

Toledo has had mixed results in France but will fight for a big result to maintain his lead and get one step closer to earning a maiden World Championship.

11-time WSL Champion Kelly Slater, and two-time WSL Champion John John Florence have withdrawn from the Quiksilver Pro France due to the ongoing injuries.

Quiksilver Pro France Round 1 Matchups:

Heat 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Sebastian Zietz (HAW), Joan Duru (FRA)

Heat 2: Owen Wright (AUS), Yago Dora (BRA), Keanu Asing (HAW)

Heat 3: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Frederico Morais (PRT), Wiggolly Dantas (BRA)

Heat 4: Julian Wilson (AUS), Tomas Hermes (BRA), TBD

Heat 5: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Connor O’Leary (AUS), TBD

Heat 6: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Joel Parkinson (AUS), TBD

Heat 7: Wade Carmichael (AUS), Ezekiel Lau (HAW), Matt Wilkinson (AUS)

Heat 8: Kolohe Andino (USA), Adriano de Souza (BRA), Miguel Pupo (BRA)

Heat 9: Kanoa Igarashi (USA), Adrian Buchan (AUS), Ian Gouveia (BRA)

Heat 10: Michel Bourez (PYF), Michael Rodrigues (BRA), Patrick Gudauskas (USA)

Heat 11: Willian Cardoso (BRA), Griffin Colapinto (USA), Jesse Mendes (BRA)

Heat 12: Jeremy Flores (FRA), Conner Coffin (USA), Michael February (ZAF)

Roxy Pro France Round 1 Matchups:

Heat 1: Caroline Marks (USA), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Heat 2: Carissa Moore (HAW), Coco Ho (HAW), Paige Hareb (NZL)

Heat 3: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Sage Erickson (USA), Vahine Fierro (PYF)

Heat 4: Lakey Peterson (USA), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Pauline Ado (FRA)

Heat 5: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Malia Manuel (HAW), Macy Callaghan (AUS)

Heat 6: Johanne Defay (FRA), Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Keely Andrew (AUS)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

