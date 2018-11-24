Quick action stops Humansdorp fire from spreading

Breaking News
The quick action of Kouga’s Fire Department and a good bout of rain helped to prevent a fire from burning out of control near Humansdorp on Tuesday evening.

According to Kouga Community Service Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson, the fire brigade was alerted to the fire just after 19:00 on the night.

“It was a veld fire, burning near Zwartenbosch along the N2. The wind was very strong and driving the fire towards the R330,” he said.

“Our Humansdorp crew was dispatched first, with the Jeffreys Bay and Hankey units joining them later.

As fire-fighters battled to prevent the fire from jumping the R330, the rain started, bringing welcome relief.

By 21:00, the fire was largely contained and the focus turned to mopping up to prevent flare-ups. The fire was declared fully extinguished just after 22:00.

Photo: Clive Wright

