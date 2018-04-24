Public Works wastes money on SONA 2018

Government’s claim of a ‘New Dawn’ defined by restraint in spending, continues to unravel after the Department of Public Works (DPW) admitted to spending thousands of rands on cosmetic changes on the Parliamentary precinct for the 2018 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In a reply to a DA Parliamentary question, the DPW revealed that it spent over R175 000 dismantling and re-erecting the scaffolding on Parliament’s Marks Building for ‘for security, safety and aesthetics purposes’.

This latest revelation is yet more evidence that the culture of wasteful expenditure that had taken root during SONA under former President Zuma, continues to fester unhindered.

“It’s unacceptable that money that could have been better spent improving the livelihoods of ordinary South Africans is constantly being diverted to pander to the cosmetic and aesthetic needs of the political elite,” said Malcolm Figg, the DA Shadow Minister of Public Works.

