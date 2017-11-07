Public meetings to review Integrated Development Plan

The review process of Kouga Municipality’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for the 2018/2019 financial year started last night in Oyster Bay.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the meetings would be held in all wards.

She said this was an important annual exercise as prescribed by Section 28 of the Municipal Systems Act.

“The IDP is the principal strategic planning document of the municipality and forms the basis of the municipal budget.

“It is, therefore, crucial for our communities to take part actively in ensuring that their needs are prioritised and addressed in an integrated manner,” Van Lingen said.

The meetings started at Ward 1 at the Oyster Bay Community Hall last night, and the Sea Vista Community Hall in the venue of this evening’s meeting at 6 pm.

On Wednesday, 8 November, it will be the turn of Ward 2 residents, whose meeting will be held at the Pellsrus Community Hall, also starting at 6pm.

The remainder of the programme is as follows:

13 November: Ward 3 at the Newton Hall ( 6pm )

) 14 November: Ward 4 at the Baptist Church Hall, Kruisfontein ( 6pm )

) 15 November: Ward 5 at the Kruisfontein Civic Centre ( 6pm )

) 16 November: Ward 6 at the KwaNomzamo Community Hall ( 6pm )

) 20 November: Ward 7 at the Loerie Community Hall ( 6pm )

) 21 November: Ward 7 at the Katrien Felix Community Hall ( 6pm )

) 22 November: Ward 8 at the Newton Hall ( 6pm )

) 23 November: Ward 9 at the Vusumzi Landu Hall ( 6pm )

) 27 November: Ward 10 at the Dan Sandi Community Hall ( 6pm )

) 28 November: Ward 10 at the Andrieskraal Hall ( 6pm )

) 29 November: Ward 11 at the Newton Hall ( 6pm )

) 30 November: Ward 12 at the St Francis Bay Village Hall ( 6pm )

) 30 November: Ward 12 at the Paradise Beach NG Church Hall ( 3pm )

) 4 December: Ward 12 at the Humansdorp Country Club ( 6pm )

) 5 December: Ward 13 at the Weston Community Hall ( 6pm )

) 6 December: Ward 14 at the Pellsrus Community Hall ( 6pm )

) 7 December: Ward 15 at the Humansdorp Country Club ( 6pm )

) 11 December: Ward 15 at Ons Tuiste, Humansdorp ( 3pm )

For enquiries, please contact the municipality’s IDP Manager Colleen Dreyer on 042 200 200 2143 or send an email to cdreyer@kouga.gov.za

