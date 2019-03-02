Public meetings for Kouga Municipality Annual Report

Three public meetings will be held next week to give residents the opportunity to ask questions and give input on the second draft of Kouga Municipality’s 2017/2018 Annual Report.

The second draft was adopted by the Kouga Council on January, 31 2019 and can be perused, during business hours, at municipal offices and libraries at Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, St Francis Bay, Hankey and Patensie.

It can also be downloaded from Kouga’s website at www.kouga.gov.za

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said residents were encouraged to make written submissions on the report.

Written comments can be submitted to the Office of the Municipal Manager or emailed to abriek@kouga.gov.za.

The cut-off date for submissions is at 12:00 on Wednesday, March 13.

The public meetings, to be led by Kouga’s Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC), will take place as follows:

At the Newton Hall in Jeffreys Bay at 19:00 on March 5.

6 March at 7pm At the Kruisfontein Community Hall in Humansdorp at 19:00 on March 6.

At the Vusumzi Landu Hall in Hankey at 19:00 on March 7.

For more information and seating arrangements, contact Hannelie Hammes at 042 200 2200.

Photo: Deon Lategan

