Public meetings about the budget and IDP to be held

Public meetings about the draft budget and Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for the 2018/2019 financial year will be held in April and May.

The draft budget and draft IDP were adopted by the Kouga Council last Thursday.

Capital projects to be funded in the new year, starting July 1, include the Sea Vista Waste Water Treatment Works, bucket eradication and the electrification of informal areas.

Kouga Mayor Elza van Lingen encouraged residents and stakeholder groups to attend the meetings. “We want the budget and IDP to speak to the needs of our communities,” she said.

“The public meetings are an opportunity for residents to give input and ask questions about the municipality’s proposed plans for the new financial year.”

The meetings, which start at 18:00 unless otherwise stated, will take place as follows:

Ward 1: April 16 at the Oyster Bay Hall and April 17 at the Sea Vista Hall

Ward 2: April 18 at the Pellsrus Hall

Ward 3: April 19 at the Newton Hall

Ward 4: April 23 at the Baptist Church Hall

Ward 5: April 24 at the Kruisfontein Hall

Ward 6: April 25 at the KwaNomzamo Hall

Ward 7: April 26 at the Loerie Hall and April 30 at the Katrien Felix Hall

Ward 8: May 2 at the Newton Hall

Ward 9: May 3 at the Vusumzi Landu Hall

Ward 10: May 7 at the Dan Sandi Hall and May 8 at Andrieskraal

Ward 11: May 9 at the Newton Hall

Ward 12: May 10 at the St Francis Village Hall, May 14 at 15:00 at the Dutch Reformed Church hall in Paradise Beach and May 15 at the Humansdorp Country Club

Ward 13: May 16 at the Weston Hall

Ward 14: May 17 at 10:00 at the Marina Martinique Hall and at 18:00 at the Tokyo Sexwale Club House

Ward 15: May 21 at 15:00 at Ons Tuiste, Humansdorp, and May 22 at the Humansdorp Country Club.

Direct enquiries to IDP Manager, Colleen Dreyer, at cdreyer@kouga.gov.za.

