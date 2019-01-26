Provincial Open Water Swim Champs in Jeffreys Bay this weekend

Marina Martinique will be hosting the Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics open water swim champs this weekend.

There will be plenty of action in the water as the top swimmers in the Eastern Cape will be putting the hammer down to ensure qualification for the South African Open Water Swim Champs, which will also take place at Marina Martinique in March 2019.

The 10 km Championship swim will take place today, as will the 3 km event. Tomorrow will see the 5 km swimmers race and the inter club team relay will end the session just before mid-day tomorrow.

Spectators are more than welcome to come and support the swimmers, with meals and refreshments available from Marina Wharf.

The full programme is:

NMBA Championships Race Day Program

Saturday 26th January 2019

12h00 Registration opens

13h00 NMBA 10km Championships Race

13h00 Swim Series 5km Start

13h10 NMBA 3km Championships Race

16h00 NMBA 10km & 3km prize giving (or sooner if all 10km swimmers are finisher) & Swim Series 5km

Sunday 27th January 2019

08h00 Registration opens

09h00 NMBA 5km Championships Race Start

09h03 Swim Series 500m Start

09h05 Swim Series 3km Start

09h05 Swim Series 1km Start

10h00 Prize giving (1km & 500m)

11h15 1.25km Inter-Club Team Relay

12h45 Prize giving (Championship 5km and Swim Series 3km & Relay)

