Breaking News
NSRI rescues stranded dolphin in Jeffreys Bay
Kouga tackles climate change with German partner
Provincial Open Water Swim Champs in Jeffreys Bay this weekend
Kouga Mayor says thanks to Municipal staff
Photo of the day – Kabeljous Nature Reserve
Apple launched Macintosh on January 24, 1984 and changed the world
Jobs in Jeffreys Bay: Metal workshop Supervisor
Policeman conducts a drugs awareness campaign in Humansdorp
Simple Essay Editing Tips You Didn’t Know You Needed
Big earthquake off South African coast
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Provincial Open Water Swim Champs in Jeffreys Bay this weekend

Marina Martinique will be hosting the Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics open water swim champs this weekend.

There will be plenty of action in the water as the top swimmers in the Eastern Cape will be putting the hammer down to ensure qualification for the South African Open Water Swim Champs, which will also take place at Marina Martinique in March 2019.

The 10 km Championship swim will take place today, as will the 3 km event. Tomorrow will see the 5 km swimmers race and the inter club team relay will end the session just before mid-day tomorrow.

Spectators are more than welcome to come and support the swimmers, with meals and refreshments available from Marina Wharf.

The full programme is:

NMBA Championships Race Day Program

Saturday 26th January 2019

  • 12h00 Registration opens
  • 13h00 NMBA 10km Championships Race
  • 13h00 Swim Series 5km Start
  • 13h10 NMBA 3km Championships Race
  • 16h00 NMBA 10km & 3km prize giving (or sooner if all 10km swimmers are finisher) & Swim Series 5km

Sunday 27th January 2019

  • 08h00 Registration opens
  • 09h00 NMBA 5km Championships Race Start
  • 09h03 Swim Series 500m Start
  • 09h05 Swim Series 3km Start
  • 09h05 Swim Series 1km Start
  • 10h00 Prize giving (1km & 500m)
  • 11h15  1.25km Inter-Club Team Relay
  • 12h45 Prize giving (Championship 5km and Swim Series 3km & Relay)

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive