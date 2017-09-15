Protesters close the R330 between Humansdorp and St Francis Bay

The R330 between Humansdorp and St Francis Bay were barricaded yesterday with rubble, stones and burning tyres and remained closed to motorists due to ongoing protest action in the vicinity.

The South African Police had to boost deployments in the area to maintain order.

A case of damaging of infrastructure and public violence were registered and is under investigation.

Whilst negotations between the aggrieved party and councillors from Kouga Municipality were conducted, some community members pelted the Police with stones injuring one police official.

Rubber bullets were fired in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

The Station Commander of Humansdorp, Col Simon Swarts, has condemned the acts of violence and appealed to those involved to refrain from using violence to find a solution.

“Violent acts are punishable by law and perpetrators should refrain from these acts and to rather come to an amicable solution to manage the conflict”.

The Police are appealing to the community to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the violence.

Kouga Mayor Elza Van Lingen addressed the protesters and requested that they produce a list of issues that are concerning them and she will have a follow up meeting with the community on Tuesday.

Apparently housing, electricity and community facilities are issues that led to the protest.

The Police and Kouga Municipality will assess the situation today and make a decision to open the R330 or not. Earlier this morning, the road was being cleared and motorists were able to drive through from St Francis Bay to Humansdorp.

