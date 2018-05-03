Protest blocks off Old Cape Road

The Police in Port Elizabeth have opened cases of public violence, theft and damage to property following a service delivery protest on Old Cape Road by residents of the Kuyga community.

The protest took place about 60 km from Jeffreys Bay and near the recent blockage of the N2 near Thornhill.

Police said residents took to the streets at around 5 am on Wednesday, blockading the road with stones and burning tyres.

“During the course of the morning protestors became violent and looted and vandalized two business premises,” said police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg.

“Four vehicles were set alight whilst several other vehicles were damaged. No one was injured during these incidents and police have yet to make any arrests,” she said.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile “strongly condemned the lawlessness and acts of criminality during protest action”.

Janse Van Rensburg said he described the violence as totally unacceptable and said police will not tolerate people venting their anger by damaging private and public property or blockading roads.

General Patekile promised that police had intensified their operations and will take strong action against these perpetrators.

Police are maintaining a high visibility in the area.

