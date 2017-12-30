Property of the week – walk to Surfers Point

Property of the week – walk to Surfers Point

Property of the week – walk to Surfers Point

Walk to the world class wave of Point for great point break surf, perfect sunbathing and safe swimming areas for the kids, only 120 metres from this home.

The upmarket property boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 en-suite bathrooms, a study area with a stunning view of the pool.

The home has a spacious kitchen, scullery and large entertainers room.

A beautiful gas fireplace can be viewed from the kitchen, living room and deck outside.

There is a great built in braai, perfect for the Friday night dop en chop (barbeque).

From the main bedroom, watch the sunrise over the ocean with a fresh cup of coffee.

This home is also fully walled, has a private, beautiful splash pool and a double garage!

The irrigation system is fed by the Jojo tank.

The storage room outside is perfect for your surfboards and fishing rods!

Just move in! Come and enjoy the life in Jeffreys Bay.

Price R 4 600 000 (approx $ 353 000)

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

