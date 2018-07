Property of the week – vacant stand near the beach

Price: R440 000

This 595 square meter stand is located on a main road and is very close to the beach.

It is an ideal location for that family holiday home or permanent residence.

Jeffreys Bay has recently been nominated as the 2018 Town of the year and is known as the home of the worlds best wave.

Become part of the future and invest in a prime Jeffreys Bay property.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information.

