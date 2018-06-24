Property of the week – Surfers delight

Price: R 800 000

Imagine being able to watch a world class surf break from your lounge as you get ready to go surf.

The JBay News property of the week is a stone throw away from the Point, an iconic surf break in Jeffreys Bay.

The 600 m2 plot is ideal to build your dream house in JBay – home of the worlds best wave.

You will also be right in the mix when the Corona Open JBay takes place with the worlds best surfers right on your doorstep.

Be part of the action, or rent your house out during the JBay Winterfest.

Contact property@jbaynews.com for more information.

