Property of the week – Spectacular Marina Martinique apartment

This spectacular north facing, ground floor unit is situated in the most sought after block of the La Caribe development in Marina Martinique.

It comes beautifully furnished (sans lounge suite) and offers 2 spacious bedrooms and one bathroom.

The open plan kitchen boasts built in cupboards and flows into the homely lounge.

From the lounge one accesses the sunny private patio, which leads  onto an even sunnier deck overlooking the pristine waters of the Marina Martinique Canals. 

One can even watch the highly popular Marina Mile from the deck as some of South Africa’s top open water swimmers churn past the unit.

The Marina Martinique is a secure waterfront estate in the bustling eclectic town of Jeffreys Bay.

Price: R 1 070 000

For more information contact: property@jbaynews.com

Enter for the Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck. The Mile takes place on 30 December 2017

