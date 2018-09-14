Property of the week – rare Marina waterfront stand

Price: R 1 500 000

One of the last few remaining waterfront stands at Marina Martinique.

This stand is 600sqm and has spectacular views. Build your dream home or hold as an investment.

Marina Martinique is a secure estate in Jeffreys Bay. It is situated on 7.5km of salt water canals and is the venue of the South African Open Water Swim Championships.

Jeffreys Bay is the home of the worlds best wave – Supertubes.

It is known for its pristine beaches and relaxed atmosphere.

Email property@jbaynewscom for more information.

