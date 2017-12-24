Property of the week – on the water at Marina Martinique

Property of the week – on the water at Marina Martinique

Property of the week – on the water at Marina Martinique

This gorgeous home right on the water of Phase I of Marina Martinique offers rare and stunning canal views from the deck, and sizable swimming pool.

With a luxurious covered patio boasting a built-in braai leading into the spacious open-plan lounge and dining area, the possibilities are endless for comfort and entertainment.

The kitchen gifts space with an open-plan layout to make anybody feel MasterChef material, and coupled with a separate scullery, it more than accommodates for your cooking needs.

For those chilly winter nights, light the cosy fireplace, or escape into the roomy study. Upstairs you will find four generous bedrooms, two of which being en suite with a corner bath and shower.

The remaining two bedrooms share a bathroom, and a guest loo completes the inside of this ideal home.

On the outside, despite the enviable covered patio, waterside deck and swimming pool, we round up this home with a charming walled-off garden for your enjoyment and a double garage for your convenience.

Price: R 3 800 000

For more information email: property@jbaynews.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

