Property of the week – on the water at Marina Martinique

Jeffreys Bay
Price: R 3 600 000

This new home is situated right on the water and is perfect for family and friends.

It has 4 bedrooms all with their own bathrooms and there is a separate guest bathroom.

It has the most awesome view over the open water canals of Marina Martinique. With 5.5 km of canals at your disposal one can paddle, swim or just enjoy the view.

The Marina offers 24 hours security which means there are no safety concerns for residents of this upmarket estate in Jeffreys Bay.

For more information, email property@jbaynews.com

