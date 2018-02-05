Property of the week – on the water at Kingston Place

Property of the week – on the water at Kingston Place

Property of the week – on the water at Kingston Place

R1 250 000

On the top floor, right on the water overlooking the gorgeous canals of the Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay, find this ideal lock-up-and go apartment to make your own.

With an open-plan kitchen and lounge encouraging comfort and room for entertainment, opening up onto the patio with built-in braai, you will want for nothing.

The luxurious apartment boasts two generous bedrooms, one en-suite bathroom and one other completing the space.

As an added bonus, each unit comes coupled with a car port for your convenience.

Built on approximately 7km of man-made saltwater canals, Marina Martinique offers its residents the chance to buy, build, and live comfortably.

The Marina is not so far removed from Jeffreys Bay as to be forgotten, but far enough removed to be one’s own personal escape.

Take your boat out for a sunset cruise, whip out those kayaks and stand-up paddle boards on beautiful windless days, or put on the goggles and train for the annual Marina Mile.

Sitting overlooking the water or surrounded by nature in your garden having a braai with your family, you will want for nothing.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

