Property of the week – On the canals with a sea view

R2 500 000

This home with its 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and open plan living area, is in walking distance to the beach and has the most magnificent sea views.

The double storey home, also has a servants quarters with bathroom and a double garage. This lovely home also has a jacuzzi and is in a secure complex.

The Marina Martinique canals are perfect for swimming, fishing, kayaking and boating.

Situated in the surf town of Jeffreys Bay, with its perfect waves and pristine beaches, this is where you ought to be!

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information

