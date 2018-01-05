Property of the week – Marina Martinique tranquility

This exclusive property in the Marina Martinique Estate of Jeffreys Bay boasts tranquility and an undeniably homely environment.

Encompassed by bustling trees, this remarkably sunny starter-home, or quaint and quiet holiday home, comes equipped with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The spacious kitchen has built-in cupboards and looks out onto the living areas. The lounge and dining area are open-plan and spacious.

From the dining area, open the sliding doors onto the grassy, green garden perfect for hosting family and friends.

You will also find a charming covered patio with built-in braai well-suited for those warm Sunday nights.

The single garage is a convenient bonus!

Built on approximately 7km of man-made saltwater canals, the Marina offers its residents the chance to buy, build, and live comfortably.

The Marina is not so far removed from Jeffreys Bay as to be forgotten, but far enough removed to be one’s own personal escape.

Take your boat out for a sunset cruise, whip out those kayaks and stand-up paddle boards on beautiful windless days, or simply go for a swim.

Price: R 1 395 000

Contact property@jbaynews.com for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

