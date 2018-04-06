Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Property of the week – Marina Martinique plot with a view

Price: R 495 000

This is the only vacant stand left  on Marina Martinique with permanent water views.

The erf is 530 sq, which ensures a nice sized family home can be built with views of the canals.

Built on approximately 7 km of man-made saltwater canals, the Marina offers its residents the chance to buy, build, and live comfortably.

The Marina is not so far removed from Jeffreys Bay as to be forgotten, but far enough removed to be one’s own personal escape.

Take your boat out for a sunset cruise, whip out those kayaks and stand-up paddle boards on beautiful windless days, simply take a dip or even enter the annual Marina Mile swim event.

For more information, mail property@jbaynews.com

