Property of the week – Marina Martinique gem

R 1. 09 Million

This 2 bedroom unit is situated in a special part of Marina Martinique, Jeffreys Bay.

Imagine being on the ground floor, right next to the water and overlooking one of the iconic Marina Martinique bridges, while facing north.

An open plan kitchen and living area opens onto a patio from this very special La Caribe apartment.

The Marina Martinique is a safe and secure waterfront estate within the bustling town of Jeffreys Bay.

On a beautiful summer’s day take your boat out for a whirl, find yourself a kayak or take a dip.

During the winter you will not find yourself at a loss for something to do; participate in (or watch) the annual Cold Water Classic Swim from your patio as the brave swimmers come by.

And then wrap yourself up in a blanket and watch the sunset over the canals.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information.

