Property of the week – Marina Martinique duplex with a sea view

R760 000 – This lovely, neat north facing duplex offers 3 bedrooms, one full bathroom and a guest toilet.

The quaint open plan kitchen boasts built in cupboards and flows into the homely lounge.

From the lounge enter outside onto a sunny private patio with spectacular sea views!

Not only can you sit on your patio while taking in the views, but you also have access to the canals, perfect for swimming, fishing, kyaking and boating.

This complex also has a lovely communal pool to finish off this great buy!

Marina Martinique is a secure waterfront estate in the iconic town of Jeffreys Bay.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information.

