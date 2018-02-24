Property of the week – Magnificent Marina Martinique

R3 800 000

Make this brand new house situated right on the water in Phase II of Marina Martinique your home.

With 4 bedrooms all equipped with en-suite bathrooms as well as a guest toilet, this property is bound to be a magnificent home.

Offering a large open kitchen and a spacious dining area and luxurious lounge, find yourself graced with the room to let your imagination run wild.

The kitchen is spectacularly modern with handle less cupboards, granite tops and a gas hob.



Whether you are lounging out on the spectacular patio overlooking the water with beautiful, broad views, or entertaining friends and family on the opposite patio with built in braai, the decision is ultimately yours and the possibilities for good times are endless!

To top it all off, find the convenience of a double automated garage. Marina Martinique is a safe and secure waterfront estate within the bustling town of Jeffreys Bay. On a beautiful summer’s day take your boat out for a whirl, find yourself a kayak or put on the swim goggles and take a dip. During the winter you will not find yourself at a loss for something to do; participate (or watch) the annual JBay Winterfest Cold Water Classic Swim or wrap yourself up in many blankets and watch the sunset over the canals. For more information email property@jbaynews.com

