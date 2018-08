Property of the week – live in Paradise

Price: R770 000

This property is a lovely 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment in a quite, tranquil complex in Paradise Beach, Jeffreys Bay.

The apartment overlooks a communal pool and lush, beautifully maintained gardens in the complex.

The complex is in walking distance to the lagoon and a stones throw from the beach.

These units are perfect for a starter home, lock up and go or or those older people wanting a relaxed way of life.

For more information email property@jbaynews.com

