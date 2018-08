Price: R940 000

This is a great starter home and has three bedrooms,two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

Situated in a quiet street, the front yard has a maintained garden with further prospects for those with green fingers, while at the rear of the house there is a small bachelor flat for that extra income if needed.

There is also a double garage with inter leading door into the house.

With some TLC it would make a great holiday home too.

More more information email property@jbaynews.com

