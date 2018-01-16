Breaking News
11 year old Abriella Bredell swims from Robben Island to Cape Town
Property of the week – charming Wavecrest home
100 % pass rate for Woodridge
Drought impacting farming in the Eastern Cape
Stay safe with NSRI RSA SafeTrx
Cheetahs defeat Kings in Port Elizabeth
Matric results for Kouga
Photo of the day – footprints in the sand
New building Inspectors for Kouga
How shark spotting can help reduce attacks – a Cape Town study
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Property of the week – charming Wavecrest home

Price: R 690 000

This exclusive sole mandate in the bustling neighbourhood of Wavecrest, Jeffreys Bay will make the ideal home for first-time buyers, holiday-makers or retirees.

Situated in a quiet corner of an 11-house complex, this quaint two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is spacious and secure.

Both bedrooms boast built-in cupboards. The bathroom offers both a shower and a bathtub for your convenience.

The kitchen is also fully-equipped with built-in cupboards, oven and stove and a back door leading to a charming fenced-in courtyard.

The open-plan lounge has plenty of space for you to make it your own. The single garage is a convenient bonus. The entirety of the house is beautifully maintained and well-kept.

The house is a short drive to Jeffreys Bay’s own Fountains Mall, and surrounding convenience stores and shops, and only an approximate 5-minute drive straight down to the beach.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive