Property of the week – charming Wavecrest home

Price: R 690 000

This exclusive sole mandate in the bustling neighbourhood of Wavecrest, Jeffreys Bay will make the ideal home for first-time buyers, holiday-makers or retirees.

Situated in a quiet corner of an 11-house complex, this quaint two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is spacious and secure.

Both bedrooms boast built-in cupboards. The bathroom offers both a shower and a bathtub for your convenience.

The kitchen is also fully-equipped with built-in cupboards, oven and stove and a back door leading to a charming fenced-in courtyard.

The open-plan lounge has plenty of space for you to make it your own. The single garage is a convenient bonus. The entirety of the house is beautifully maintained and well-kept.

The house is a short drive to Jeffreys Bay’s own Fountains Mall, and surrounding convenience stores and shops, and only an approximate 5-minute drive straight down to the beach.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information.

