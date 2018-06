Property of the week – Business opportunity in Nautilus street

Property of the week – Business opportunity in Nautilus street

Property of the week – Business opportunity in Nautilus street

Price: R 185 000

This stand is situated on the bustling Nautilus street in Jeffreys Bay.

Its just up the road from Jeffreys Bay Primary School and close to the shopping centers.

The ideal position for an office block or that dream home and at an extremely good price as well.

Size 238sqm

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr