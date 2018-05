Property of the week – 7 bed Wavecrest home

Property of the week – 7 bed Wavecrest home

Property of the week – 7 bed Wavecrest home

Price: R1 950 000

This large family home boasts 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The home is zoned for business rights, making the opportunities for this property endless.

The garden is lush and established with a beautiful pool.

The property is centrally positioned in Jeffreys Bay with close access to the beaches, shopping, restaurants and coffee shops.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr