Property in Kouga is valued at R 27 billion

Kouga’s General Valuation Roll has been issued and is available for inspection at the municipality’s units and public libraries across the region.

The document is also available on the municipal website at http://www.kouga.gov.za/documentlibrary/2018-general-valuation.

The property valuations process, conducted by independent company DDP Valuers, started in July and the first draft was submitted in December last year.

The objection period is now open and will close on 30 April.

Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the municipality started sending notices to property owners through emails and copies attached to municipal accounts, with the contacts of the Valuations Office.

“For any clarities, property owners must contact the Jeffreys Bay Valuations Office. Objections must also be lodged with this office and none of the other satellite offices will accept objections.”

Van Lingen said once an objection form has been filled the objector will be issued with a number to make it easy to track.

She said objections can be submitted in person or be sent via email, but they may not be sent by postal mail.

“The reason is that objections have been lost in the mail during our previous General Valuations and we want to be fair to the public and to ourselves,” said Van Lingen.

The total value of the new roll is R 27,3 billion. The Mayor attributes this number to the property market remaining stable since the previous update to the valuation roll was conducted in 2014.

