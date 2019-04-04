Prisoners escape from Police van near Humansdorp

Humansdorp Police are hunting for two prisoners who escaped from a Police van on Tuesday morning (2 April 2019).

Captain Gerda Swart says the incident happened late on Tuesday morning while the police vehicle was travelling towards the N2 on-ramp on the R62 from Kareedouw towards Humansdorp.

It was transporting prisoners from Joubertina to St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth.

At the N2 turnoff on the R62, a truck driving in front of the police vehicle reduced speed, forcing the driver of the police vehicle to slow down as well.

Captain Swart says at that moment, two prisoners managed to escape through the back window of the SAPS vehicle while it was still in motion.

A tracing team is now searching for 27-year-old Bonginkosi Mgaqi who is facing a charge of culpable homicide and 22-year-old Jason Witbooi who is awaiting trial for a farm murder.

Police are urging the communities to assist them in locating these escapees and to contact their nearest police station.

