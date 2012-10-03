Breaking News
Pravin Gordhan to speak at Ahmed Kathrada's memorial

Sources close to former finance minister Pravin Gordhan have confirmed that he will speak at Ahmed Kathrada’s memorial service in Cape Town on Thursday.

The service, to be held at Saint George’s Cathedral, comes a week and a half after the ANC stalwart’s death on 28 March, and a week since President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle on 30 March.

“This gathering is a moment for civil society and Cape Town residents to organise and adopt a program for mass action.

We demand that Parliament is recalled, and that it tables a vote of no confidence against President Zuma.

We demand that the nuclear deal is scrapped,” organisers said in a WhatsApp message earlier today.

Kathrada’s service will be held from 2pm to 3:30pm. It is supported by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

Endorsing organizations include:

Anglican Church of Southern Africa
Alternative Information and Development Centre
Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Equal Education
Ndifuna Ukwazi
People’s Health Movement
Reclaim the City
Right2Know
Save SA
Section 27
Social Justice Coalition
Sonke Gender Justice
South Africa First Forum
Treatment Action Campaign

By Trevor Bohatch

GroundUp

