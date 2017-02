ST Francis Bay Power Alert:

Electricity will be switched off in the following areas today from 6 a.m to 8 a.m, due to maintenance work that urgently needs to be done at one of the sub stations:

* Santareme – up to the area around the harbour

* The industrial area

* Sea Vista

Due to inclement weather, the work could not be done yesterday.

“We ask residents to treat all electrical points as live during this period, said Mayor Elza Van Lingen.