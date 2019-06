The electricity supply to the whole of Humansdorp will be interrupted today Sunday, 2 June, from 8am to 4pm.

The interruption is necessary to allow contractors the opportunity to finalise the electrification of almost 200 houses at Kruisfontein.

Work to be done, include the installation of a new transformer and maintenance on the 22kV network.

The shutdown is subject to the weather. If it cannot take place on the advertised date, it will move to the following week.

