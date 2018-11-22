Power cuts in Jeffreys Bay today

Breaking News
The electricity supply to a section of Ocean View and Pellsrus will be interrupted today from 8:00 to 16:00.

Kouga Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor Freddy Campher said the shutdown was originally scheduled for Wednesday but had to be postponed due to circumstances beyond the municipality’s control.

“We apologise to all affected residents for the inconvenience.

“The interruption is necessary to connect up new control panels at the substation in St Croix Street and a transformer at Ocean View,” he said.

The affected areas are Ocean View north and Pellsrus between Mandela Drive and Tornyn Street.

Residents are reminded to treat all electrical points and appliances as live during this time.

