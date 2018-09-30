Breaking News
Power cuts for western suburbs of Jeffreys Bay
The electricity to parts of Jeffreys Bay will be interrupted periodically tomorrow (1 October 2018).

Affected areas are Aston Bay, Paradise Beach, Ocean View, Tokyo Sexwale and Pellsrus.

The power cuts are necessary to complete the work that has been postponed three times previously due to heavy rain.
The power to the above areas will be interrupted periodically from 8 am to 4 pm.
Municipal electricians will be separating the affected areas from the supply to Marina Marina, which will help minimise power outages in the future.
The supply to Marina Martinique will be interrupted till 8 pm on the day.
