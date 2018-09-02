Power cuts for Jeffreys Bay tomorrow

The electricity interruption to sections of Jeffreys Bay that was scheduled for August but had to be postponed due to the rain will now take place this coming Monday, 3 September.

The power will be interrupted periodically from 8am to 3pm at Aston Bay, Paradise Beach, Ocean View, Tokyo Sexwale and Pellsrus on the day.

The work had to be postponed due to the heavy rains which left the terrain too wet to work.

The work is necessary to separate the electricity supply to the affected areas and the Marina Martinique and will help to ensure fewer outages.

The power to Aston Bay, Paradise Beach, Ocean View, Tokyo and Pellsrus will be switched off from time to time between 8am and 3pm while the power supply to the Marina will be affected from 8am to 8pm.

Households are advised to treat all electrical outlet points as live during this time.

