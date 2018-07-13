Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Power cuts for Jefffreys Bay

The electricity supply to sections of Jeffreys Bay will be interrupted periodically on Monday, July 16 from 08:00 to 15:00.

The affected areas are Aston Bay, Paradise Beach, Ocean View, Tokyo Sexwale and Pellsrus.

Kouga Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor Freddy Campher said the interruption was necessary to work on separating the electricity supply to these areas and the Marina Martinique.

“The work will help to ensure fewer outages to the affected areas,” he said.

“The power to Aston Bay, Paradise Beach, Ocean View, Tokyo and Pellsrus will be switched off from time to time between 8am and 3pm while the power supply to the Marina will be affected from 8am to 8pm.”

Households are advised to treat all electrical outlet points as live during this time.

