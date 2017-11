The electricity supply to Jeffreys Bay will be interrupted for several hours on Sunday, November 19.

Infrastructure Portfolio Councillor Freddy Campher said the shutdown was necessary for new installation work and planned maintenance.

The power supply to the whole of Jeffreys Bay will be off from 06:00 to 18:00 on November 19. The work is subject to the weather, with an alternative date set for November 26.

Campher reminded all residents to treat electrical points as live during this time.

