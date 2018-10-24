Breaking News
Only eight Eastern Cape Municipalities have qualified Chief Financial Officers
Pothole repairs underway in Kouga
Naspers to unbundle DSTV and focus on becoming an Internet company
Strike in Ngcobo put on hold after two weeks
Fijian flyer feels right at home with the Southern Kings
Service delivery app makes an impact in Kouga
Photo of the day – Dylan Lightfoot carves into summer
What is AI and how does it work?
St Francis Bay couple tied up during house robbery
Italo Ferreira wins MEO Rip Curl Pro
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Pothole repairs underway in Kouga

Hundreds of potholes across Kouga have been repaired over the past month after heavy rains caused extensive damage to tar and gravel roads.

“There is still a tremendous amount of work that needs to be done and we are looking at ways to fast-track repairs,” Mayor Horatio Hendricks said.

“While the municipality has enough tar in stock, the challenge is that there is not enough road staff to complete the work in an acceptable amount of time.

“We will, therefore, be appointing a contractor to handle some of the work and have also requested additional manpower through the Community Works Programme to strengthen our road teams and speed up repairs.”

The Mayor said the condition of gravel roads was also a matter of great concern.

“Our current budget is very limited, hence, our immediate focus will be on grading the main gravel roads.

“We expect to be able to release more funding for gravel roads in February, at which time the municipality will expand the repair programme.”

In Jeffreys Bay, high usage roads like Koraal Street have been prioritized for the repair of potholes.

true technologies jeffreys bay internet

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive