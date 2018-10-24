Pothole repairs underway in Kouga

Hundreds of potholes across Kouga have been repaired over the past month after heavy rains caused extensive damage to tar and gravel roads.

“There is still a tremendous amount of work that needs to be done and we are looking at ways to fast-track repairs,” Mayor Horatio Hendricks said.

“While the municipality has enough tar in stock, the challenge is that there is not enough road staff to complete the work in an acceptable amount of time.

“We will, therefore, be appointing a contractor to handle some of the work and have also requested additional manpower through the Community Works Programme to strengthen our road teams and speed up repairs.”

The Mayor said the condition of gravel roads was also a matter of great concern.

“Our current budget is very limited, hence, our immediate focus will be on grading the main gravel roads.

“We expect to be able to release more funding for gravel roads in February, at which time the municipality will expand the repair programme.”

In Jeffreys Bay, high usage roads like Koraal Street have been prioritized for the repair of potholes.

