South Africa
Possible increased shark activity along Southern Cape coast

Authorities have cautioned the public of possible increased shark activity between Plettenberg Bay and Plettenberg Bay as plans get underway to dispose of the carcass of a juvenile Humpback whale that beached in the Sedgefield area.

The NSRI said that local authorities joined the call for the public to be cautious in the area along that stretch of the Southern Cape coastline.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said that they received word of the whale beaching between the Swartvlei River Mouth and Sedgefield Beach on Friday.

“The whale, an 8.83 meter juvenile Humpback whale was found in shallow surf and efforts to reach the whale were too dangerous due to the whale thrashing around in shallow surf.

Sadly the whale beached and died,” Lambinon said.

Marine authorities have taken samples and the whale carcass will be disposed of in an operation by Municipal Authorities and SANParks.

Lambinon said lifeguards on-duty during the vacation period at Sedgefield’s Swartvlei Beach and at Myoli Beach have also been alerted to the possible increased shark activity expected in the area and to caution bathers accordingly.

The Kouga Municipality also had to dispose of a whale carcass that washed up at Mostertshoek, near Oyster Bay. It is unknown at this stage what type of whale it was.

Due to the remoteness of the coastline, it took several days to remove the carcass.

Shark activity has also been reported from Plettenberg Bay, in the Main Beach area.

