Pop the big question in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay: The Kouga Municipality is making it easier for couples to pop the big question.

An engagement chair has been erected on a deck overlooking the main Jeffreys Bay beachfront.

“Kouga has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, which provide the perfect backdrop for romance,” says Kouga Local Economic Development and Tourism Portfolio Councillor Frances Baxter.

“The engagement chair is located at Main Beach and is an ideal spot to ask that special someone for their hand in marriage.

“Alternatively, it is an ideal vantage point from which to enjoy the beautiful sunrises and sunsets.”

The chair can comfortably seat two persons and includes a low bench where suitors can kneel when popping the question.

It is the latest in a string of art-related projects that the municipality, community groups and individuals have undertaken to help beautify Jeffreys Bay.

“Several residents have been helping to paint and add unique arty touches to public facilities in the town.

“On behalf of the Council, I would like to thank these individuals and groups for using their talent to beautify Jeffreys Bay and adding to the town’s tourist value,” she says.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

