Political leaders arrested after attempted land grab

Two prominent leaders of a political party in Mpumalanga, Collen Sedibe (45) and Cyril Chuene (40), appeared before the White River Magistrate’s Court on allegations of trespassing and incitement to public violence.

The appearance of the leaders resulted from their arrest on 29 January 2017, after a message on Facebook went viral calling on people living near White River to illegally occupy land belonging to the Mbombela Municipality.

Mr Sedibe is alleged to have called on those looking for residential stands to come with the necessary tools/material on Sunday, 29 January 2017, at 08:00.

A number of people showed up at Plaston near White River with equipment as directed unaware that a case has been opened at Nelspruit Police Station by the Mbombela Municipality as soon as the free residential stands message surfaced.

The message was viewed as inciting people to commit an illegal act of occupying land unlawfully hence the arrest of the duo.

Sedibe and Chuene were granted bail with conditions that they must not be found committing any crime and must not interfere with the investigation.

The court further warned them to co-operate with the investigation.

The case against the duo was rolled over to 20 February 2017, for further investigation.